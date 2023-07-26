Historic cottage on Leeds-Liverpool Canal in Wigan hits the market

Wigan’s canals are the perfect place for a walk in the sunshine or to feed the ducks – but have you ever thought about living there?

The rare chance to buy a house next to the towpath has now come up, with Rosebridge Lock Cottage in Ince placed on the market.

The house was built in the early 1800s at the same time as the Leeds-Liverpool Canal and has been sympathetically restored by its current owners.

Jack Sharpe, director of T Fazakerley and Son in Swinley, said: "When they purchased it, the lower ground floor still had the canal horse stables in situ.

“There are an array of features in this period cottage, including an arched walkway integrated in the buttress walls, with the property itself fronting the canal locks at lock number 16.

"There is plenty of scope for the next owners to put their own mark on it, with opportunity for landscaping the split-level garden. The property is over three storeys and benefits from having three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

“We are instructed to sell the property by private treaty at a guide price of offers over £230,000.

"As a well-established Wigan agent specialising in period properties, we are delighted to be instructed with the sale of this unique property.”

Take a look around this beautiful cottage here

