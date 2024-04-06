Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was created for Peggy Hurst, a former member and patron of WLT, by friend Doreen Turton who was a local artist, art teacher, one-time set designer and puppet maker at the theatre.

Sadly Mrs Hurst recently passed away and her son Gordon thought she would have liked the model to return to the theatre. Gordon kindly delivered the gift when he visited Wigan from his home down south and met with WLT members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured with the model of the Wigan Little Theatre building: (left to right) archivist Peter Jones, Stan Derbyshire, Gordon Hurst, Chair Anne Woolley, Secretary, Katie Davis, and Sian Anthon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artist’s sister, Barbara, who is very proud of Doreen’s body of work, has also presented the theatre with some fascinating drafts and documents relating to her work at WLT.

Also in the group was long time member and former colleague of Doreen, Stan Derbyshire, who remembers the great work they did in Wigan schools back in the day.

Over the past few years, WLT has been collating and developing its archives. The theatre’s archivist, Peter Jones, plans to develop a display of fascinating artefacts using the model as a centrepiece.

Gordon was delighted that the model is to take centre stage at WLT and said: “My mother would have been so pleased that her wonderful model has been brought back to where it belongs at the theatre she loved and spent many happy times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of Trustees, Anne Woolley added: “We’re delighted to take ownership of this amazing piece of artwork. We are very conscientious about the theatre’s history and heritage and will treasure it and ensure it is displayed appropriately.”

WLT is marking its 80th anniversary this year and a series of events are being planned in celebration of its eight decades at the heart of the town’s cultural life.

The theatre based in Crompton Street is a voluntary organisation and offers opportunities across the entire spectrum of theatrical activities – acting and directing, front of house, box office, catering, wardrobe, set building and painting, prompts, props, and technical support. There are also opportunities for 11 to 18 year olds to join the Youth Theatre.