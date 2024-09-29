These archive photographs certainly promote the message that it was “business as usual” as much as possible, despite the catastrophe unfolding around the globe, although Wigan-born film and music star George Formby was busy entertaining troops overseas. Events continuing in as war raged include a bicycle rally, civic procession and tea-tasting event. How very British!
1. Shoppers in Scholes in 1939
. Photo: TW
2. A tea-tasting competition in Wigan in 1940. Those taking part weren't going to let a war get in the way of such a British institution
. Photo: SUBMITTED
3. It wasn't all business as usual as this 1939 picture of air raid shelters being dug in Wigan show
. Photo: Send in
4. This was pre-rationing and there was still plenty in the shops for residents of Scholes in late 1939
. Photo: TW
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.