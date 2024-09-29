..
Historical: pictures from Wigan at the start of World War Two

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
Britain was plunged into a Second World War on September 3 1939, two days after Hitler’s Nazi Germany invaded Poland. But pictures taken in Wigan in the latter half of that year and the one that followed suggest that local life was relatively unaffected aside from air raid shelters being built and ARP drills.

These archive photographs certainly promote the message that it was “business as usual” as much as possible, despite the catastrophe unfolding around the globe, although Wigan-born film and music star George Formby was busy entertaining troops overseas. Events continuing in as war raged include a bicycle rally, civic procession and tea-tasting event. How very British!

1. Shoppers in Scholes in 1939

. Photo: TW

2. A tea-tasting competition in Wigan in 1940. Those taking part weren't going to let a war get in the way of such a British institution

. Photo: SUBMITTED

3. It wasn't all business as usual as this 1939 picture of air raid shelters being dug in Wigan show

. Photo: Send in

4. This was pre-rationing and there was still plenty in the shops for residents of Scholes in late 1939

. Photo: TW

