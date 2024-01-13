Townships in Wigan can trace back their history over many centuries, including names – if you’ve ever wondered the origins then read on!

When it comes to British place names, Anglo-Saxon origins tend to dominate in the south and Scandinavian languages in the North, mixing in with Old British or Celtic terms for natural features such as hills and rivers. Wigan demonstrates all three of these influences.

Often towns and villages share common endings such as -tun (settlement), -ham (homestead), -feld (farmland), -by (village), -caester (Roman stronghold) or -dun (hill). The first element is often the hardest to define, with some involving long forgotten people’s names.

To understand where these Wigan places’ names came from, we went looking in the Oxford Dictionary of British Place Names.

1 . Golborne Recorded as Goldeburn in 1187, the township's name stems from 'Stream where marsh marigolds grow'. Other ancient documents have recorded Golborne as Goldburc in 1201, Goseburn in 1212. Gowborne was a 16th century spelling

2 . Hindley Hindele in 1212, the town's name was derived from wood or clearing frequented by hinds or does. The first recorded use of its current spelling was in 1479

3 . Ince Coming from the Old Welsh language of ïnïs meaning 'island' or as likely in this case, 'dry land', the first recording of Ince was Ines in 1202

4 . Standish Deriving its name from a stony pasture or enclosure, Standish was previously known as Stanesdis in 1178 and Stanediss in 1219