Hitting the road to provide information and support for Wigan's carers
A roadshow full of information and advice toured the borough as part of events to mark Carers Week.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
People caring for a friend or relative could get a host of support or simply have a chat with staff and volunteers from Wigan Council and Wigan and Leigh Carers.
The roadshow stopped at several locations, including Wigan and Leigh town centres, Mesnes Park and Pennington Flash.