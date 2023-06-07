News you can trust since 1853
Hitting the road to provide information and support for Wigan's carers

A roadshow full of information and advice toured the borough as part of events to mark Carers Week.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

People caring for a friend or relative could get a host of support or simply have a chat with staff and volunteers from Wigan Council and Wigan and Leigh Carers.

The roadshow stopped at several locations, including Wigan and Leigh town centres, Mesnes Park and Pennington Flash.

More than 30 events are being held across the borough during an extended version of Carers Week, running until Friday.

The carers roadshow at Mesnes ParkThe carers roadshow at Mesnes Park
Mary Davies, carer development officer at Wigan Council, at the roadshowMary Davies, carer development officer at Wigan Council, at the roadshow
