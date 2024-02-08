Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Locally-based applicant Lucian Sava wants to carry out the conversion of the disused Hare and Hounds pub at the junction of Tunstall Lane and Billinge Road, Pemberton.

The plan includes the transformation of the existing rear yard into a car park with bicycle parking for residents of the proposed apartments.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Hare and Hounds pub in Wigan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design and access statement submitted by Wigan architect Patrick Wilson reads: “As the surrounding area is predominantly residential the proposed use for residential purposes would be compatible with the existing surrounding area.

“The conversion will result in the creation of apartments, which would contribute to the five-year housing supply and add to the mixture of house types and sizes within the borough.

“Regular bus routes pass the site providing access to Wigan town centre and Winstanley local centre and the site is therefore considered to be in a sustainable location.

“Given the scale of the alterations proposed the external alterations to the building will not have an adverse impact on the character of the area.”

A pre-application response to Mr Sava from Wigan’s planning officers reads: “The council wishes to ensure that the local character and identity of the area is maintained and enhanced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Consideration should be given to retaining some features which are specific to the public house as a reminder of the historic content and its former longstanding use of the building.

“The site is on one of the busiest junctions in Wigan, which is on the key route network. There are parking restrictions along Billinge Road and Tunstall Lane that may help to discourage inappropriate parking.