Honorary Alderman: six experienced Wigan politicians rewarded for service

A group of former councillors with more than 120 years’ service to the borough have been honoured at a special presentation event at Wigan Town Hall. The six, including three former Mayors, were announced as Honorary Aldermen for 2024, the first to have these symbolic positions bestowed on them since 2017. They are John Hilton, William Rotherham, Terrence Halliwell, Carl Sweeney, Stephen Hellier and Mark Aldred.