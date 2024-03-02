Honorary Alderman: six experienced Wigan politicians rewarded for service

Each councillor has served on the council for more than 20 years and either been a cabinet member, chair of key committee or served at Wigan borough’s first citizen.
Chair of the Honorary Aldermen Nominations Committee, Coun Chris Ready, said: “This status is a symbolic position that highlights an individual’s dedication to public service and is reserved for those who go above and beyond to help their community.
“We are delighted to be able to do this in 2024, the year marking 50 years since the Metropolitan Borough of Wigan was created."
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson, with from left, Carl Sweeney, Billy Rotherham, John Hilton, Stephen Hellier, Terrence Halliwell and Mark Aldred.
Honorary Aldermen for 2024 - Mark Aldred.
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson makes a presentation to Billy Rotherham.
Honorary Aldermen for 2024 - John Hilton.