Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the second year running, every Saturday night throughout the month will see a horror movie on the big screen at Leigh Film Factory starting from October 7 in addition to extra special events also taking place.

The 2021 psychological thriller St Maud from the reliable A24 stable will open proceedings before Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing star in a double bill of Dracula and Dracula AD 1972 with horror author Ian Taylor giving an introduction to Hammer Horror productions.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

October will see the return of Fear at the Factory in Leigh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekend of October 21 and 22 sees the 2022 folk horror Enys Men on Saturday night complete with an introduction from writer Will Salmon. On the Sunday there is an extra special screening of the silent horror classic The Cabinet of Dr Caligari with a live score from electronic musician Field Lines Cartographer.

This screening is also part of the Northern Silents festival - which sees silent movies and live music performances taking place all over the North.

Hallowe’en weekend will see the month of movies wrap up with family fun in the afternoon as Hocus Pocus is screened in its 30th anniversary year. Then in the evening the film often voted as the best horror of all time: The Shining.

Kevin Lowe, events coordinator for Leigh Film Factory, said: “It’s great to be bringing back Fear at the Factory for a second year. We know people love a good scare, and we hope to keep bringing it back year on year.”