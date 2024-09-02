Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horse riders are getting in the saddle for a special event to remind drivers to pass them safely and tackle abuse.

Wigan equestrians are joining the Pass Wide and Slow campaign, which is holding rides around the world to raise awareness of the importance of road safety.

The British Horse Society says there 3,383 reported incidents last year, resulting in three people being killed and 94 injured, along with 66 horses being killed and 86 injured.

Horse riders on the roads of Wigan during the 2022 event

It is hoped the ride will help to make a difference by highlighting how drivers can safely pass horses on the roads.

They are encouraged to slow to 10mph and leave a space of two metres between the vehicle and horses while driving past.

Organiser Tracey Holland, from Billinge, said: “On and around September 15, all across England, with others joining as far as USA, Canada and Australia, equestrians are joining together to raise awareness on how to pass horses and their riders safely on the roads.

"As a horse owner and rider, I know first-hand how people do not understand this fundamental knowledge.

“With very limited use of actual labelled bridleways in our area, our only way of getting to use any off-road riding is to cross or ride along stretches of road to gain access.

"Riders would prefer not to use the roads as the amount of disregard and abuse we get on some of our outings leave you bewildered.

"Ask the modern motorist how many horses they pass, it is very few. Only minutes are spent giving us the safety margins, with most riders pulling into a safe space to ease the flow of traffic.”

She said some riders are even starting to use cameras to record the issues they face daily, which can include inconsiderate and even dangerous driving.

The ride will take place on Sunday, September 15, setting off from Smethurst Road in Billinge.

More riders will be picked up along the route, which goes past the Holts Arms pub, along Up Holland Road, Main Street, Birchley Road, across farm tracks, Garswood Road, back up Billinge Road to Main Street, Up Holland Road and Smethurst Road.