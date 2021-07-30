Hot bird gets help to cool down by kind Wigan resident

Chris Winstanley sent this picture of the bird

New Springs resident Chris Winstanley and his wife were concerned to find a bird taking shelter from the bright sun by sitting under their car-port.

The feathered creature still seemed to be struggling in the high temperature at 7pm one day, so they took action to help it.

Chris contacted the Observer to share his photographs and story, which serves as a timely reminder that animals can be affected by the heat too.

He said: “We noticed a small white dove on top of the car under the car-port. We were surprised that it seemed very tame but when I approached it I realised that the poor thing was exhausted and didn’t move away from me when I approached it.

“My wife even approached it with a bowl of water and after a few moments of drinking, it simply sat in the water.

“It was obviously exhausted. It was a wild bird and had no rings on its legs.

“We all complain about the heat but wild birds and other wild animals suffer with the heat as well and for the most part we don’t notice the small but important things going on around us.

“After about an hour, the dove made its way to the woods over the back of the house to where we hope the little thing recovered enough to fight another day.”

The RSPB has previously warned that high temperatures in the summer months can have a devastating effect on birds.

But people can help by ensuring there is fresh water in their garden, where birds can cool off by having a drink and even a dip.

People without a birdbath can create a mini pond using an old washing up bowl, which can attract other wildlife too.

It is also important to keep feeding birds in the summer, as natural supplies like worms become scarce and they need extra food for their chicks.

Find out more about helping birds this summer at www.rspb.org.uk.