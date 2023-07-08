News you can trust since 1853
Hotels: The seven highest rated hotels in and around Wigan, according to Tripadvisor

A hotel might be necessary for a number of reasons, whether that it be for holidays or breaks, attending a wedding or overnight stays for business trippers.Fortunately there is no shortage of hotels in Wigan that have received good ratings for their service.
By Matt Pennington
Published 8th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST

We went to Tripadvisor and selected seven of the best seven in and around Wigan. All gained a minimum of 150 reviews submitted by customers.

Holiday Inn in Leigh, located opposite Leigh Sports Village has a rating of 4/5 on Tripadvisor from 473 reviews.

1. Holiday Inn Leigh

Holiday Inn in Leigh, located opposite Leigh Sports Village has a rating of 4/5 on Tripadvisor from 473 reviews. Photo: submit

Accumulating 688 reviews from customers, Best Western Lancashire Manor Hotel has a rating of 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor.

2. wwig-06-07-23-Best Western-NWUpload.jpg

Accumulating 688 reviews from customers, Best Western Lancashire Manor Hotel has a rating of 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor. Photo: Best Western Lancashire Manor Hotel

The Mount in Orrell has received a total of 479 reviews resulting in a rating of 3/5 on Tripadvisor.

3. The Mount

The Mount in Orrell has received a total of 479 reviews resulting in a rating of 3/5 on Tripadvisor. Photo: submit

Part of the Wetherspoon chain, The Brocket Arms has a rating of 4/5 from 478 reviews.

4. The Brocket Arms

Part of the Wetherspoon chain, The Brocket Arms has a rating of 4/5 from 478 reviews. Photo: submit

