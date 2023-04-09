Housebuilder joins forces with Wigan veterans' group to support budding cadets

The Armed Forces Community HQ helps veterans and their families across the borough and further afield, working with partners to reduce social isolation, increase health and well-being and provide housing and growth opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wigan-based not for-profit community interest company has recently set up a donation platform to enable people to “buy a dream” for a member of the armed forces community or their family, which includes a range of support such as counselling sessions.

Redrow's Tyler Adams, Sgt Lizzie McGlinchey and Andrea Bradley

Housebuilder Redrow’s North West division has funded a yearly membership for a child from the armed forces community to attend a cadet service.

Andrea Bradley, company secretary at the Armed Forces Community HQ, said: “Mental health issues within the veteran community are wide and varied, with many suffering from severe PTSD, and it is crucial to provide safe places and support services to them and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted and honoured that Redrow are supporting our charity. By buying a dream, Redrow is funding a sea cadet for a year, which is such an important programme to help young people.”

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW, said: “This group carries out amazing work within our communities, so we were very pleased to donate funds to ‘buy a dream’.