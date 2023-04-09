News you can trust since 1853
Housebuilder joins forces with Wigan veterans' group to support budding cadets

A Wigan-based veterans' group has received a helping hand to support the next generation.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

The Armed Forces Community HQ helps veterans and their families across the borough and further afield, working with partners to reduce social isolation, increase health and well-being and provide housing and growth opportunities.

The Wigan-based not for-profit community interest company has recently set up a donation platform to enable people to “buy a dream” for a member of the armed forces community or their family, which includes a range of support such as counselling sessions.

Redrow's Tyler Adams, Sgt Lizzie McGlinchey and Andrea BradleyRedrow's Tyler Adams, Sgt Lizzie McGlinchey and Andrea Bradley
Housebuilder Redrow’s North West division has funded a yearly membership for a child from the armed forces community to attend a cadet service.

Andrea Bradley, company secretary at the Armed Forces Community HQ, said: “Mental health issues within the veteran community are wide and varied, with many suffering from severe PTSD, and it is crucial to provide safe places and support services to them and their families.

“We are delighted and honoured that Redrow are supporting our charity. By buying a dream, Redrow is funding a sea cadet for a year, which is such an important programme to help young people.”

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW, said: “This group carries out amazing work within our communities, so we were very pleased to donate funds to ‘buy a dream’.

“The cadet service gives young people a great opportunity to build friendships, grow in confidence and embark on adventures so we’re really pleased our funding will support an armed forces community’s child to join them.”

