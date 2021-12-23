How to dispose of your Christmas tree and support good causes in Wigan after the festivities

Wigan and Leigh Hospice has teamed up with JustHelping to take the hassle out of disposing of real Christmas trees.

Vans will be going out from two bases - Lancashire Mining Museum in Astley and Greenslate Farm in Orrell - to collect the unwanted trees in return for a donation to charities including the hospice.

Christmas trees can be collected and used to support a good cause

They will then be chipped at both sites for use in the grounds.

The collection service will run from January 12 to 15 in the following post codes: M29, M46, WN1, WN2, WN3, WN4, WN5, WN6 and WN7.

To register, go to www.charityxmastreecollection.com before 11.59pm on January 9.