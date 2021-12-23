How to dispose of your Christmas tree and support good causes in Wigan after the festivities

A charity is urging people to make good use of their Christmas trees once the festive celebrations are over and the needles have dropped off.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 12:32 pm

Wigan and Leigh Hospice has teamed up with JustHelping to take the hassle out of disposing of real Christmas trees.

Read More

Read More
Hospice patient given special role at moving service in memory of Wigan people

Vans will be going out from two bases - Lancashire Mining Museum in Astley and Greenslate Farm in Orrell - to collect the unwanted trees in return for a donation to charities including the hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Christmas trees can be collected and used to support a good cause

They will then be chipped at both sites for use in the grounds.

The collection service will run from January 12 to 15 in the following post codes: M29, M46, WN1, WN2, WN3, WN4, WN5, WN6 and WN7.

To register, go to www.charityxmastreecollection.com before 11.59pm on January 9.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here

WiganOrrell