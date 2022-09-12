News you can trust since 1853
How Wigan Today readers can leave a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

We have opened our online book of condolence for readers to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

By colin ainscough
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:34 am
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:35 am

The death of the Queen was announced on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Her Royal Highness passed away at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne.

A state funeral for Her Majesty will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11am.

Flowers left in memory and tribute to HRH Queen Elizabeth II outside Wigan Parish Church.

Readers can pay their respects by submitting a message for our online book of condolence here, which will be published in print and online: https://www.nationalworld.com/news/uk/online-book-condolence-queen-elizabeth-ii-your-message-3839230

