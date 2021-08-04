Huge new Club 3000 Bingo venue launches in Wigan

Some of the Club 3000 team

The company invested £2.3m in transforming the Robin Park venue with an innovative design and layout which is a complete overhaul of an existing building.

Providing customers with what bosses call a first-class bingo experience, the new club which seats nearly 1,400 customers, employs 40 staff and has 1,000 free car parking spaces.

It was a night to remember on the launch night, customers were greeted to a variety of entertainment, including a magician, a steel band as well as a variety of bingo and each customer was given some bubbly, chocolates and an engraved champagne glass as a gift.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikey North cuts the ribbon

“The venue was officially opened by actor Mikey North who plays Gary Windass in Coronation Street

Brian Fraser the owner of Club 3000 said: “We were thrilled to launch our newest club here at Wigan, the club demonstrates how we lead the way as a modern-day bingo operator.

“We welcome all our new customers to the Club 3000 family.

“It was fantastic so see so many customers celebrating with us on the night”.

Contestants enjoy a win on launch night

Karen Gilligan, general manager, said: “The opening was a fabulous evening and the atmosphere was fantastic.

“I was delighted to see so many customers at the event and would like to thank them for their support and my team who made it all happen on the night!

“I started my bingo career in 1997, becoming a general manager in 2001, since them I have worked mainly in Liverpool then moving to Walkden, Manchester in 2017.

“When I heard we had purchased Wigan, I was the first to put my name down.

There was a party atmosphere on the opening night

“It was an ideal location to give me that Grand Opening’ experience and challenge.”

Founded in 2004 by Mr Fraser who has overseen the expansion of the company from opening their first club to now having 21 sites across the country.

Its founding member continue to manage the 700 colleagues.

Historically, bingo clubs operated in converted cinemas, but this company’s strategy was to build new purpose-built flat-floor sites where possible, that provided a greater experience for customers, which is still the case.

All kinds of entertainment was laid on for the launch

Its portfolio consists of 20 clubs in England, Scotland, and Wales.