Hundreds of youngsters enjoy a festive day of treats at Wigan Youth Zone

Wishes come true for over 230 Wigan young people and families as Wigan Youth Zone provided the magical Christmas they deserve.

The boys and girls’ club held its annual family festive meal event, in person after two years hit by pandemic restrictions.

Now in its ninth year, the intiative helps vulnerable families across the Wigan borough with gifts, Christmas dinner, food hampers, and Santa’s Grotto along with entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. Its aim is to put a smile on the face of everyone attends and is only possible through the generous contributions of the Wigan and Leigh community. Along with providing a successful family Christmas meal, Wigan Youth Zone also raised more than £22,000 through donations to support all of the charity’s initiatives over the festive period.

Kate Rigby, volunteer and training coordinator who organises the annual appeal, said: “It has been like Santa’s workshop in here today. Together with the local community, we have truly made a difference in their Christmas.

"On a day-to-day basis, we change the lives of young people who, through no fault of their own, have ended up in a position that makes them desperately in need.”

“If you have put a Christmas item in our trolleys, or if you have donated towards our Christmas hampers, thank you. When you’re with your loved ones on Christmas Day, please know that there are over 70 families in Wigan and Leigh opening Christmas presents thanks to your kindness.

Anthony Ashworth-Steen, CEO of Wigan Youth Zone said: “On behalf of the Wigan Youth Zone Team, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your generosity; with your help, we were able to make wishes come true for over 230 local young people and their families. We know that Christmas isn't always magical for everyone and it was an absolute pleasure to be able to provide something special for these families this year. Thank you for supporting our charity and the work we do.”

While meeting Santa, one young person said: “Santa, can I ask you a question? Can you get me an air fryer, so I can give it to my mum, please? She’s always wanted one.”

One family said: “You have no idea how much this means to us. We have been struggling these last few months; thank you for today it has truly been fantastic; we will never forget this Christmas. Wigan is so lucky to have such a wonderful place like the Wigan Youth Zone.”

The gift of giving continued as Wigan Youth Zone hosted a month of festive-filled fun with Christmas-themed sessions and a holiday club for hundreds of young people whilst providing a free hot meal to anyone who walks through their doors.

