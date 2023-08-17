'I was fed up of being fat': Wigan grandmother's new lease of life after shedding four stone

Lynne Finney, from Hindley Green, says she had been overweight for many years, her blood pressure was high, she struggled to go on long walks and her life was “quite dull”.

"I couldn’t get clothes,” the 73-year-old said. “You can’t do what you want to do. If you go out with your friends, you have one dance and then sit down because you are tired.”

Lynne Finney before and after losing weight

And the situation became even worse when she had a terrible fall four years ago while gardening.

She said: “I had an accident where I fell off the rocker in my garden and I broke my femur, my knee, bones in my foot and a couple of toes, all in one go. It was quite horrendous.

"I have always been overweight – I’m not blaming it totally on that – but I couldn’t move for so long. When you are stuck in the house, your confidence goes too.”

Lynne’s BMI reached 44.6 – placing her in the range for “severely obese” – and last year she knew it was time to make a change.

Lynne Finney, 73, has lost four stone in the past year

"I was fed up of being fat,” she said. “I was fed up of not being able to live a proper life. I know that sounds dramatic.

"I thought I had to draw a line and start again.”

She spoke to a nurse at her GP practice, who arranged for her to have 12-week free trials with Slimming World and aqua aerobics classes through Wigan Council’s Lose Weight, Feel Great initiative.

Lynne went to her first Slimming World meeting in Hindley Green on July 31 last year and by the end of the 12 weeks, she had lost two stone.

She continued going to meetings once her 12-week free trial ended and celebrated shedding four stone just a week before the first anniversary of joining.

Lynne even won the group’s Greatest Loser Award 2022 and the Woman of the Year 2023 Award.

She has made changes to what she eats since joining Slimming World and credits consultant Catherine Cleary for her support at the sessions each week.

It is the third time Lynne has tried to lose weight with the organisation and this time she is determined to keep it off.

She is just half a pound away from her goal weight and says she feels like a “different person”.

She has enjoyed buying new clothes to fit her smaller body and loves going out on Saturdays with her friends and dancing.

Lynne, who has two children and five grandchildren, said: “I am never going to be thin – that’s not me – but I am a lot healthier and happier and have a better social life. I had a good social life before, but now I can enjoy it.”

Lynne encouraged other people wishing to slim down to access help through the free Lose Weight, Feel Great service.