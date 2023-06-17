News you can trust since 1853
Iconic TV character helps out at Wigan borough charity shop as part of Volunteer's Week

A Wigan borough charity shop was treated to a visit from an iconic TV character as part of a week dedicated to the work of volunteers nationwide.
By Matt Pennington
Published 17th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

Age UK partnered with those famous litter-pickers The Wombles so that they could spread a positive message of local environmentalism and encourage the public to join the sustainable movement by supporting charity shops.

As part of the partnership, Womble Tobermory visited the Age UK shop in Leigh where he was able to lend a hand and meet volunteers.

Tobermory met Jeff, who has been a volunteer at the shop for six years and his renowned for his recycling efforts. Just like the Wombles, Jeff loves to upcycle and spends much of his time refurbishing furniture and assisting with anything that needs a new lease of life.

Womble Tobermory spent the day at Age UK in Leigh as part of Volunteer's Week.Womble Tobermory spent the day at Age UK in Leigh as part of Volunteer's Week.
Womble Tobermory spent the day at Age UK in Leigh as part of Volunteer's Week.
Jeff said: “I love volunteering with the Age UK shop in Leigh – it’s great to know you are making a difference and giving something back. No two days are ever the same and as well doing a variety of different tasks in the shop, I meet new people every day – including a Womble!

"I have made good friends with both the shop team and people in the local community and would encourage anyone thinking of signing up to give volunteering a go.”

The Wombles will work with Age UK throughout the year as they celebrate their 50th anniversary, they hope to inspire people to adopt positive (Womble-style) behaviour. Whether that’s by recycling their unwanted items and donating them to Age UK, or by reusing

Tobermory and volunteer Jeff.Tobermory and volunteer Jeff.
Tobermory and volunteer Jeff.

pre-loved items purchased in the Charity’s shops.

Shop manager Sharon Davis said: “We are pleased that we have been able to welcome Womble Tobermory to the Age UK Leigh shop and hope he enjoyed helping out!

Volunteers are the backbone of Age UK shops and without their support and dedication the Charity would simply be unable to raise the vital funds the shops generate. As well as helping with the essential operations and day-to-day running of the shop, they also offer a friendly welcome and chat to many of the local community who stop in. Every hour they contribute makes a huge difference.

“Volunteers in the Age UK Leigh shop can choose to do a variety of tasks such as window dressing, creating displays, managing stock donations and serving customers. They will also gain valuable skills and experience, while volunteering alongside a team of passionate and friendly people. If you’re looking to find out more, please do give the shop a call on 01942 608480.”

