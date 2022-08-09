Impressive vegetables and flowers wow the judges at Shevington Garden Club's annual show

The event had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers vowed it would be back “bigger and better than ever” this year.

Many experienced exhibitors returned to show off their produce, while new exhibitors also got involved and pledged to return again next year.

There were a host of prizes up for grabs, with sections including vegetables, flowers, photographs, and arts and crafts.

Two new trophies were available this year – the Evans trophy, donated by Christine Evans from Golden Days, and the Manor House Carpet Shield, donated by Manor House Carpets for the best exhibit in arts and crafts.

The committee thanked everyone involved in the show in any way for making it such a big success.

1. Shevington Garden Club's annual show Eileen Longmore with her prize-winning rhubarb

2. Shevington Garden Club's annual show Helen Hampshire of Paper Posies

3. Shevington Garden Club's annual show Silvana Briers with her prize-winning roses

4. Shevington Garden Club's annual show Mike Briers with his apples