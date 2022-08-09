Impressive vegetables and flowers wow the judges at Shevington Garden Club's annual show

There were beautiful blooms, vibrant vegetables and fantastic photographs as Shevington Garden Club held its annual show.

By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 3:45 pm

The event had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers vowed it would be back “bigger and better than ever” this year.

Many experienced exhibitors returned to show off their produce, while new exhibitors also got involved and pledged to return again next year.

There were a host of prizes up for grabs, with sections including vegetables, flowers, photographs, and arts and crafts.

Two new trophies were available this year – the Evans trophy, donated by Christine Evans from Golden Days, and the Manor House Carpet Shield, donated by Manor House Carpets for the best exhibit in arts and crafts.

The committee thanked everyone involved in the show in any way for making it such a big success.

Eileen Longmore with her prize-winning rhubarb

Eileen Longmore with her prize-winning rhubarb

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Helen Hampshire of Paper Posies

Helen Hampshire of Paper Posies

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Silvana Briers with her prize-winning roses

Silvana Briers with her prize-winning roses

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Mike Briers with his apples

Mike Briers with his apples

Photo: Michelle Adamson

