News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

IN PICTURES: 13 films and TV shows filmed around Wigan

From entertainment such as Top Gear, to historical feature films to comedy in the shape of Brassic, Wigan has featured in a wide range of big and small screen genres over the years.

By Matt Pennington
2 minutes ago

Many film crews have put the town’s landmarks and scenery to use, so here’s a look at 13 TV shows and movies filmed at locations around the borough.

1. World on Fire

Resident Anne Hall met Sean Bean while filming the Second World War TV series World on Fire which used Kendal Street in Gidlow

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. The Bay

Film lighting and trucks were spotted at Wigan Civic Centre on Millgate as scenes for the otherwise Morecambe-based cop drama The Bay was filmed there. It doubled as the resort's police station.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

3. Top Gear

Top Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris used several parts of Wigan for one of their episodes, including the Three Sisters Race Circuit and the Grand Arcade multi-storey car park on Millgate

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

4. Liam

Liam, set in the 1930s, saw Bird Street, Ince, transformed for the 2000 movie

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Wigan