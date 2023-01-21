People IN PICTURES: 13 films and TV shows filmed around Wigan
From entertainment such as Top Gear, to historical feature films to comedy in the shape of Brassic, Wigan has featured in a wide range of big and small screen genres over the years.
By Matt Pennington 2 minutes ago 1. World on Fire
Resident Anne Hall met Sean Bean while filming the Second World War TV series World on Fire which used Kendal Street in Gidlow
Photo: submit
2. The Bay
Film lighting and trucks were spotted at Wigan Civic Centre on Millgate as scenes for the otherwise Morecambe-based cop drama The Bay was filmed there. It doubled as the resort's police station.
Photo: submit
3. Top Gear
Top Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris used several parts of Wigan for one of their episodes, including the Three Sisters Race Circuit and the Grand Arcade multi-storey car park on Millgate
Photo: submit
4. Liam
Liam, set in the 1930s, saw Bird Street, Ince, transformed for the 2000 movie
Photo: submit