IN PICTURES: Albert Nobbs at Wigan Little Theatre

After a life of hard graft, retirement isn’t at all what Albert Nobbs had expected. Instead of relaxing and taking things at a leisurely pace, the curmudgeonly Albert finds himself bored and nagged senseless by his wife Connie. But Albert’s world is soon turned upside-down by the sudden death of Connie in a road accident, and he struggles to find a reason to carry on – until Connie returns as a ghost and sets about organising a fulfilling retirement for Albert, including matchmaking with her best friend Rose.
The play, written by Gordon Steel and directed by Tara Haywood runs from April 20 to 30.
Book at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or on 0333 666 3366.
1. Wigan Little Theatre's production of Albert Nobbs.
