IN PICTURES: Albert Nobbs at Wigan Little Theatre

After a life of hard graft, retirement isn’t at all what Albert Nobbs had expected. Instead of relaxing and taking things at a leisurely pace, the curmudgeonly Albert finds himself bored and nagged senseless by his wife Connie. But Albert’s world is soon turned upside-down by the sudden death of Connie in a road accident, and he struggles to find a reason to carry on – until Connie returns as a ghost and sets about organising a fulfilling retirement for Albert, including matchmaking with her best friend Rose.