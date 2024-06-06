In pictures: army of fans wave off Wigan Warriors as they travel to Challenge Cup final at Wembley

By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Jun 2024, 16:01 BST
An army of fans dressed in cherry and white gathered at Robin Park Arena to cheer on Wigan Warriors, as they boarded the team coach and began their journey to take on Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

Challenge Cup Final 2024

1. Wigan Warriors Fans

An army of fans dressed in cherry and white gathered at Robin Park Arena to cheer on Wigan Warriors, as they began their journey to Wembley, to take on Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet meets fans.

2. Wigan Warriors Fans

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet meets fans. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Wigan Warriors Fans

Fans met players before they got on the coach to Wembley.

4. Wigan Warriors Fans

Fans met players before they got on the coach to Wembley. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

