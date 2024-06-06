In pictures: army of fans wave off Wigan Warriors as they travel to Challenge Cup final at Wembley
By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Jun 2024, 16:01 BST
An army of fans dressed in cherry and white gathered at Robin Park Arena to cheer on Wigan Warriors, as they boarded the team coach and began their journey to take on Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.
Challenge Cup Final 2024
1. Wigan Warriors Fans
