IN PICTURES: Blind charity hosts track day

The Speed of Sight charity hosted an inclusive track day for people who are blind, partially-sighted or have disabilities which prevent them from driving. It gave them the chance to get behind the wheel of custom-built, dual-controlled racing cars and drive around the Three Sisters Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 30th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST

Speed of Sight was founded by Mike Newman, who is himself blind and holds many Guinness world records for being the fastest blind driver, along with his friend John Galloway.

1. SPEED OF SIGHT

Founders of Speed of Sight charity, Mike Newman, left, who is blind and holds many world records for being the fastest blind driver and John Galloway, right.

2. SPEED OF SIGHT

3. SPEED OF SIGHT

On the track in a custom built, dual controlled car.

4. SPEED OF SIGHT

On the track in a custom built, dual controlled car. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

