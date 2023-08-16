IN PICTURES: Charity Speed of Sight holds fully inclusive family fun day at Wigan race track

There were fast cars, archery and more as a fully inclusive family fun day was held at Three Sisters race circuit in Ashton.

Speed of Sight hosted a special event for people to get behind the wheel in karting sessions, watch sports cars on the track, decorate wheelchairs, try out a bouncy castle and visit food stalls.

The charity hosts driving days for disabled people, where they can get behind the wheel and drive themselves, as their disabilities prevent them from holding a license.

The fun day celebrated the charity’s work and people with a disability, providing an opportunity for everyone to get involved and have fun.

