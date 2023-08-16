News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Charity Speed of Sight holds fully inclusive family fun day at Wigan race track

There were fast cars, archery and more as a fully inclusive family fun day was held at Three Sisters race circuit in Ashton.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 16th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Speed of Sight hosted a special event for people to get behind the wheel in karting sessions, watch sports cars on the track, decorate wheelchairs, try out a bouncy castle and visit food stalls.

The charity hosts driving days for disabled people, where they can get behind the wheel and drive themselves, as their disabilities prevent them from holding a license.

The fun day celebrated the charity’s work and people with a disability, providing an opportunity for everyone to get involved and have fun.

A youngster is fitted for her ride in a kart at Three Sisters circuit for the Speed of Sight fun day

A youngster is fitted for her ride in a kart at Three Sisters circuit for the Speed of Sight fun day

Visitors were treated to Porsche cars driving around the Three Sisters circuit

Visitors were treated to Porsche cars driving around the Three Sisters circuit

Amelia Andrews has her face painted

Amelia Andrews has her face painted

A youngster races around the Three Sisters circuit

A youngster races around the Three Sisters circuit

