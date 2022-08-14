IN PICTURES: Children take to the stage as Wigan school holiday scheme returns

Alan Gregory and his business partner Donna Wheeldon teamed up with Wigan and Leigh Community Charity to host the event in Bickershaw following the success of a similar scheme in the Easter holidays.

Running throughout August, the scheme provides respite for struggling families throughout the school holidays, especially during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Children were able to get involved in engaging and enriching activities, from culture and leisure to sport and art, including the performance of Fairy White and Seven Bunny Elves.

Discussing the success so far, Alan said: “This is the second play we’ve produced now, following Disco Cinderella in the first week, with Alice in Abramland also coming up!

"We’re averaging around 40 attendees per day but there is still room for more if families are interested.”

To enquire about availability on the HAF scheme, call Alan on 07434 985955.

Photo Neil Cross; Fairy White and the 7 Bunny Elves written and peformed by children at the Holiday Activities and Food Scheme

