In pictures: Christmas event to thank Wigan veterans

By Michelle Adamson
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 12:30 BST
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson and Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutenant Melanie Bryan welcomed guests to the annual Veterans’ Recognition Christmas Party, held at Wigan Town Hall.

It is very much seen as a thank-you event to those who served in the armed forces.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson welcome guests at the annual Veteran's Recognition Christmas Party.

1. Veteran's Recognition Christmas Party

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson welcome guests at the annual Veteran's Recognition Christmas Party. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutenant Melanie Bryan welcome guests at the annual Veteran's Recognition Christmas Party, held at Wigan Town Hall.

2. Veteran's Recognition Christmas Party

Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutenant Melanie Bryan welcome guests at the annual Veteran's Recognition Christmas Party, held at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Guests at the annual Veteran's Recognition Christmas Party, held at Wigan Town Hall.

3. Veteran's Recognition Christmas Party

Guests at the annual Veteran's Recognition Christmas Party, held at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Guests at the annual Veteran's Recognition Christmas Party, held at Wigan Town Hall.

4. Veteran's Recognition Christmas Party

Guests at the annual Veteran's Recognition Christmas Party, held at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Related topics:WiganMayorGreater Manchester
