Hundreds turned out to the Cycle Three Sisters event in Ashton, where people were encouraged to bring or borrow a bike and cycle around the mile-long race track.

As well as the event promoting family fun and fitness, people could receive free bike maintenance as well as looking what the various different stalls had to offer.

There was something for all ages and abilities, including a balance bike track perfect for little ones.

Drone view of cyclists on the Three Sisters Race Track as it opened its doors for one day to be cycled on.

Youngsters enjoy their own track at Three Sisters Race Track as it opened its doors for one day to be cycled on.

3. wwig-03-05-2022-three sisters race track cycling-6-nw.JPG . Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4. wwig-03-05-2022-three sisters race track cycling-7-nw.JPG . Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales