IN PICTURES: Festival to celebrate the efforts of Wigan's carers

Young and old came together to enjoy a day of activities celebrating the efforts of carers across Wigan borough.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 3:45 pm

To mark Carers Week, which started on Monday, Wigan Council organised a day-long festival at Robin Park Leisure Centre.

There were a wide range of activities on offer, including walking netball, mindfulness, curling with Wigan Warriors Foundation Trust, walking football, chair yoga, coding, Lego therapy and stadium tours by Wigan Athletic Community Trust.

A marketplace was also held for people to speak to members of organisations offering support for carers and people could relax or get creative in a community garden.

The event was the highlight of a week of activities organised in the borough to raise awareness of caring, recognise the efforts of carers and provide support for people who may not realise they are carers.

Wigan's carers' festival

Members from Thrive CIC try curling

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Wigan's carers' festival

Mary Davies, carer development officer at Wigan Council, welcomes people to the festival

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Wigan's carers' festival

Debbie Ashley, Jackie Monks, Ann Ashley and Andy Dunn take a look around the festival

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Wigan's carers' festival

Various stalls were set up to provide information

Photo: Michelle Adamson

