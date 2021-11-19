Floating Earth is a 10m diameter replica of planet Earth, projected with imagery taken directly from NASA.

IN PICTURES: Floating Earth at Pennington Flash

The world premiere of Floating Earth by artist Luke Jerram - our photograph covered the launch event at Pennington Flash, Leigh, part of Light Night by Wigan Council and Quays Culture - It is able to be viewed from 19th November until 28th November 2021.

By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 19th November 2021, 12:10 pm

Alongside Floating Earth, there will be a two-day light trail at Wigan Pier which will allow visitors from the borough and beyond the opportunity to explore the canal, towpath and locks by following a trail of light installations between Chapel Lane Bridge and Wigan Pier.

Internationally acclaimed Artist Luke Jerram aims to evoke the ‘overview effect’, first described by author Frank White in 1987. Common features of the experience for astronauts are a feeling of awe for the planet, a profound understanding of the interconnection of all life, and a renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment.

The earth floats on the water at Pennington Flash

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve and portfolio holder for culture Coun Chris Ready, right, at the launch event.

Julie Moon and grandaughter Heidi, two, enjoy the event.

