IN PICTURES: Freedom of the Borough Parade

Photo: Michelle Adamson
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, left, is presented with The Duke of Lancaster Regiment crest by Brigadier Frazer Lawrence OBE, right.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment parade in celebration of Freedom of the Borough.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, held a council meeting in Wigan Town Hall chambers to officially announce and make presentations to the Colonel of the Regiment, Brigadier Frazer Lawrence OBE, before a parade and the Mayor of Wigan carried out an inspection.
Photo: Michelle Adamson