IN PICTURES: Freedom of the Borough Parade

The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment parade around Wigan town centre, as they celebrate being granted the freedom of the borough by Wigan.

By Michelle Adamson
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 4:06 pm
Updated Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 4:17 pm

Newly installed Mayor of Wigan, Coun Marie Morgan, held a council meeting in the town hall chambers to officially announce the freedom and make presentations to the Colonel of the Regiment, Brigadier Frazer Lawrence OBE, before a parade, and she later carried out an inspection.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, left, is presented with The Duke of Lancaster Regiment crest by Brigadier Frazer Lawrence OBE, right.

3. The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment parade in celebration of Freedom of the Borough.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, held a council meeting in Wigan Town Hall chambers to officially announce and make presentations to the Colonel of the Regiment, Brigadier Frazer Lawrence OBE, before a parade and the Mayor of Wigan carried out an inspection.

