IN PICTURES: Hindley and Hindley Green Community and Culture Day

Youngsters had their faces painted, made slime and had a whole heap of fun during a day of activities.

Hindley and Hindley Green Community and Culture Day was organised by Thrive CIC and Wigan Libraries to bring the community together, share cultures, create smiles and provide a fun way to start the summer holidays without worrying about the cost.

There were plenty of free attractions on offer at Hindley Library and Community Centre, including craft workshops, interactive performances by authors, singers and dancers, the chance to paint a pot, games to play and hourly story-time.

Children turned out in force to take part in the activities, get creative and have fun.

