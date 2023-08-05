News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

IN PICTURES: Hindley and Hindley Green Community and Culture Day

Youngsters had their faces painted, made slime and had a whole heap of fun during a day of activities.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Hindley and Hindley Green Community and Culture Day was organised by Thrive CIC and Wigan Libraries to bring the community together, share cultures, create smiles and provide a fun way to start the summer holidays without worrying about the cost.

There were plenty of free attractions on offer at Hindley Library and Community Centre, including craft workshops, interactive performances by authors, singers and dancers, the chance to paint a pot, games to play and hourly story-time.

Children turned out in force to take part in the activities, get creative and have fun.

Hindley and Hindley Green Community and Culture Day

1. Hindley and Hindley Green Community and Culture Day

Hindley and Hindley Green Community and Culture Day Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Hindley and Hindley Green Community and Culture Day

2. Hindley and Hindley Green Community and Culture Day

Hindley and Hindley Green Community and Culture Day Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Hindley and Hindley Green Community and Culture Day

3. Hindley and Hindley Green Community and Culture Day

Hindley and Hindley Green Community and Culture Day Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Hindley and Hindley Green Community and Culture Day

4. Hindley and Hindley Green Community and Culture Day

Hindley and Hindley Green Community and Culture Day Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:YoungstersLibrariesWigan