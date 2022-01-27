Students from St John Fisher RC High School, Wigan, perform at the event at Wigan Town Hall.

IN PICTURES: Holocaust Memorial Day 2022 - Wigan and Leigh

By Michelle Adamson
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 5:17 pm
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 5:18 pm

Holocaust Memorial Day 2022

The commemoration event held at Leigh Town Hall. Event organiser Jean Hensey-Reynard, left, Deputy Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan and consort Clive Morgan with pupils from Sacred Heart RC Primary School, Leigh.

Pupils from Sacred Heart RC Primary School, Leigh, sang and did readings in the ceremony at Leigh Town Hall.

Deputy Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan lights a candle at the ceremony at Leigh Town Hall

Pupils from Sacred Heart RC Primary School, Leigh, sang and did readings in the ceremony at Leigh Town Hall.

