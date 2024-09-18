Equestrians joined the Pass Wide and Slow campaign on Sunday to raise awareness of the importance of road safety and passing horses with care.

They set off from Smethurst Road in Billinge, with more riders joining along the circular route to show their support and help spread the message.

Similar events were held around the world in a bid to address both the road safety issues and abuse faced by horse riders.

The British Horse Society says there 3,383 reported incidents last year, resulting in three people being killed and 94 injured, along with 66 horses being killed and 86 injured.

1 . Horse riders take part in the Pass Wide and Slow campaign . Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Horse riders take part in the Pass Wide and Slow campaign Event organiser Tracey Holland Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Horse riders take part in the Pass Wide and Slow campaign . Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . Horse riders take part in the Pass Wide and Slow campaign . Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales