In pictures: horse riders take to the roads in Wigan to make safety plea to drivers

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
Pouring rain did not dampen the spirits of Wigan horse riders as they took to the roads with an important message.

Equestrians joined the Pass Wide and Slow campaign on Sunday to raise awareness of the importance of road safety and passing horses with care.

They set off from Smethurst Road in Billinge, with more riders joining along the circular route to show their support and help spread the message.

Similar events were held around the world in a bid to address both the road safety issues and abuse faced by horse riders.

The British Horse Society says there 3,383 reported incidents last year, resulting in three people being killed and 94 injured, along with 66 horses being killed and 86 injured.

Horse riders take part in the Pass Wide and Slow campaign

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Event organiser Tracey Holland

Horse riders take part in the Pass Wide and Slow campaign

Event organiser Tracey Holland Photo: Michelle Adamson

Horse riders take part in the Pass Wide and Slow campaign

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Horse riders take part in the Pass Wide and Slow campaign

Photo: Michelle Adamson

