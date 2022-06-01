IN PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy the sunshine at Haigh Woodland parkrun

The popular weekly event sees people of all ages and abilities tackle a 5km course at Haigh Woodland Park, starting near the children’s playground and heading into the woodland.

It is organised and marshalled by a team of volunteers, who help participants go the right way, produce results and generally make sure everything goes smoothly.

While the event is not a race, it does produce some impressive performances, with Chorley Athletic and Triathlon Club’s Tom Belcher finishing first on Saturday in 17 minutes 48 seconds.

The first woman was Leigh Harriers’ Lucy Rawlinson, who was running at Haigh for the first time and finished in 20 minutes 11 seconds.

There is always a volunteer tail walker bringing up the rear to ensure no-one finishes last and on Saturday they completed the course in one hour 10 minutes.

Haigh Woodland parkrun is a free event which starts at 9am every Saturday, with similar events held at parks around the country at the same time.

