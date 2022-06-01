IN PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy the sunshine at Haigh Woodland parkrun

A team of volunteers wearing high-vis jackets ensure the event runs smoothly

The sun was shining as more than 200 runners and walkers took part in Haigh Woodland parkrun.

By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 4:55 am

The popular weekly event sees people of all ages and abilities tackle a 5km course at Haigh Woodland Park, starting near the children’s playground and heading into the woodland.

It is organised and marshalled by a team of volunteers, who help participants go the right way, produce results and generally make sure everything goes smoothly.

While the event is not a race, it does produce some impressive performances, with Chorley Athletic and Triathlon Club’s Tom Belcher finishing first on Saturday in 17 minutes 48 seconds.

The first woman was Leigh Harriers’ Lucy Rawlinson, who was running at Haigh for the first time and finished in 20 minutes 11 seconds.

There is always a volunteer tail walker bringing up the rear to ensure no-one finishes last and on Saturday they completed the course in one hour 10 minutes.

Haigh Woodland parkrun is a free event which starts at 9am every Saturday, with similar events held at parks around the country at the same time.

1. Haigh Woodland parkrun

Runners from a variety of clubs take part in parkrun

Photo: Julian Brown

2. Haigh Woodland parkrun

Groups and individuals go along to cover the 5km course

Photo: Julian Brown

3. Haigh Woodland parkrun

The event takes place at Haigh Woodland Park every Saturday morning

Photo: Julian Brown

4. Haigh Woodland parkrun

A briefing is held to tell participants everything they need to know before they start

Photo: Julian Brown

