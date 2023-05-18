Haigh Woodland Park was a sea of pink as people from across Wigan united against cancer to take part in Race For Life.

It was an emotional moment as 650 people set off on the 3k and 5k courses to raise £36,789 – and counting – for Cancer Research UK.

Men, women and children of all ages and abilities walked or ran through the park, with many pinning moving messages on their clothes in tribute to loved ones diagnosed with cancer.

Among them was Laura Murphy, a year one teacher at St Mary and St John Catholic Primary School who is battling cancer. A team of pupils and parents ran in her honour, dubbed the Speedy Murphettes, and have so far raised more than £7,000.

As it is the 30th year of Race For Life, participants received a special medal to mark the milestone as they crossed the finish line.

Now organisers are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who took part, as well as their supporters, and appealing for them to pay in sponsorship money as soon as possible.

Money raised at Race For Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for the North West Jemma Humphreys said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race For Life Wigan.

“Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to our supporters who fund-raise. The atmosphere at Race For Life Wigan was hugely moving – full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Funds raised – whether it’s £10 or £100 – will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.”

Other Race For Life events are being held around the country, including at Haydock Park Racecourse on Sunday, July 2. Entries are still open at raceforlife.org.

1 . Race for Life - Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Race for Life - Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Race for Life Teacher Laura Murphy who is fighting cancer, pictured with some of her pupils who form The Speedy Murphettes. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . Race for Life Runners during the warm up before race. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales