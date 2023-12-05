News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Hundreds of readers flock to Wigan Library's Christmas book fair

More than 500 book lovers of all ages met authors, bought gifts and added to their “to be read” piles at a special event in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT

A Christmas book fair was held at Wigan Library, which saw more than 40 authors and other creatives showcase their work and meet readers.

There was also a visit from Father Christmas, face painting, science fun with Daresbury Laboratory and free refreshments.

There were two extra special visitors on the day – six-year-old Logan, who won a competition to design a Christmas bookmark, and Zach, 10, who writes for Golborne Primary School’s newspaper and loves interviewing authors.

The fair – which is Wigan Libraries’ biggest event of the year – was the perfect opportunity for book lovers to indulge in their passion and buy gifts for Christmas.

