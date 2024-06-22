IN PICTURES: Joining the Dots

By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
A variety of groups offering information and advice, along with workshops, guest speakers and activities were all features of the Joining the Dots - Northern Tour: an event focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, held at Rebuild with Hope, Grand Arcade, Wigan.

1. Joining the Dots - mental health and suicide prevention

2. Joining the Dots - mental health and suicide prevention

3. Joining the Dots - mental health and suicide prevention

4. Joining the Dots - mental health and suicide prevention

