There was a 1950s vintage theme to remember the Queen’s first years on the throne, along with plenty of entertainment, stalls, fun fair rides, street theatre and food.

The jubilee party kicked off with the Women's Euro 2022 roadshow, with recently retired England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley in attendance.

The football tournament takes place next month and some of the matches will take place in the borough.

It looks like a fantastic day was had by all.

Family fun at the Jubilee Party in the Park, with food, stalls and entertainment, celebrating the Queen's platinum Jubilee at Mesnes Park, Wigan.

Bella Gormally, six, has fun. Family fun at the Jubilee Party in the Park, with food, stalls and entertainment, celebrating the Queen's platinum Jubilee at Mesnes Park, Wigan.

Family fun at children and adults take part in the interactive workshops at the Women's Euro 2022 Roadshow, held at Mesnes Park, Wigan.

Family fun at children and adults take part in the interactive workshops at the Women's Euro 2022 Roadshow, held at Mesnes Park, Wigan.