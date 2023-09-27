News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Leigh Leopards' boss takes Challenge Cup trophy to Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Celebrations for Leigh Leopards’ victory in the Challenge Cup final continued six weeks later as the trophy was taken to a well-known borough charity.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST

Club owner Derek Beaumont and James Winterbottom, director of strategy and innovation at Wigan Council, took the silverware to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

It was a chance for staff, volunteers and patients to see the famous trophy – won by Leigh last month for the first time since 1971 – and speak to the two men about the team’s success.

It coincided with a business network event at the Hindley-based hospice, where around 20 people from across the borough came together to meet their peers.

Corporate and major donor fund-raiser Amy Jones said: “We are thrilled to be supported by some fantastic local businesses and have the opportunity to connect with our local rugby teams as we know how much it means to our patients and nurses. We look forward to developing these relationships and new ones in the future, to ensure that the care we provide can continue.”

Derek Beaumont, owner of Leigh Leopards, shows the Challenge Cup trophy to hospice staff

1. Challenge Cup trophy at Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Derek Beaumont, owner of Leigh Leopards, shows the Challenge Cup trophy to hospice staff Photo: Submitted

Leigh Leopards' owner Derek Beaumont with the trophy

Leigh Leopards' owner Derek Beaumont with the trophy

Leigh Leopards' owner Derek Beaumont with the trophy Photo: Submitted

James Winterbottom, from Wigan Council, shows the Challenge Cup trophy to a hospice patient

3. Challenge Cup trophy at Wigan and Leigh Hospice

James Winterbottom, from Wigan Council, shows the Challenge Cup trophy to a hospice patient Photo: Submitted

A staff member at Wigan and Leigh Hospice is shown the Challenge Cup trophy by Leigh Leopards' boss Derek Beaumont

4. Challenge Cup trophy at Wigan and Leigh Hospice

A staff member at Wigan and Leigh Hospice is shown the Challenge Cup trophy by Leigh Leopards' boss Derek Beaumont Photo: Submitted

