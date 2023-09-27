IN PICTURES: Leigh Leopards' boss takes Challenge Cup trophy to Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Celebrations for Leigh Leopards’ victory in the Challenge Cup final continued six weeks later as the trophy was taken to a well-known borough charity.

Club owner Derek Beaumont and James Winterbottom, director of strategy and innovation at Wigan Council, took the silverware to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

It was a chance for staff, volunteers and patients to see the famous trophy – won by Leigh last month for the first time since 1971 – and speak to the two men about the team’s success.

It coincided with a business network event at the Hindley-based hospice, where around 20 people from across the borough came together to meet their peers.

Corporate and major donor fund-raiser Amy Jones said: “We are thrilled to be supported by some fantastic local businesses and have the opportunity to connect with our local rugby teams as we know how much it means to our patients and nurses. We look forward to developing these relationships and new ones in the future, to ensure that the care we provide can continue.”

1 . Challenge Cup trophy at Wigan and Leigh Hospice Derek Beaumont, owner of Leigh Leopards, shows the Challenge Cup trophy to hospice staff Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Challenge Cup trophy at Wigan and Leigh Hospice Leigh Leopards' owner Derek Beaumont with the trophy Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Challenge Cup trophy at Wigan and Leigh Hospice James Winterbottom, from Wigan Council, shows the Challenge Cup trophy to a hospice patient Photo: Submitted Photo Sales