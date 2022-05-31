IN PICTURES: Live performances and bubble art at Music In Mind festival in Wigan

Music in Mind, which uses music to connect to people with additional needs, held the event at Haigh Woodland Park.

There was live music, dancing, bubble art, tours of a fire engine and lots of other things to do.

It was the first time Music in Mind had organised the festival and it proved to be a big success.

It was supported by Wigan Council and several ward councillors joined the fun.

1. Music in Mind festival Organisers and Music In Mind duo Ian Unsworth and Allan Hart present their first festival Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2. Music in Mind festival Festival organiser Ian Unsworth, second from left, with "Elvis" and councillors Jim Moody, Chris Ready and Ron Conway Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3. Music in Mind festival Beautiful bubble art Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4. Music in Mind festival Smiles all round at the festival Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales