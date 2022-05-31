IN PICTURES: Live performances and bubble art at Music In Mind festival in Wigan

Hundreds of people enjoyed live music and a host of other attractions at a festival in Wigan.

By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 12:30 pm

Music in Mind, which uses music to connect to people with additional needs, held the event at Haigh Woodland Park.

There was live music, dancing, bubble art, tours of a fire engine and lots of other things to do.

It was the first time Music in Mind had organised the festival and it proved to be a big success.

It was supported by Wigan Council and several ward councillors joined the fun.

1. Music in Mind festival

Organisers and Music In Mind duo Ian Unsworth and Allan Hart present their first festival

Photo: Michelle Adamson

2. Music in Mind festival

Festival organiser Ian Unsworth, second from left, with "Elvis" and councillors Jim Moody, Chris Ready and Ron Conway

Photo: Michelle Adamson

3. Music in Mind festival

Beautiful bubble art

Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. Music in Mind festival

Smiles all round at the festival

Photo: Michelle Adamson

