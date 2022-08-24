IN PICTURES: Memory Walk returns to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society
Fund-raisers put their best foot forward to support the Alzheimer’s Society during its annual Memory Walk.
By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 4:55 am
There were two routes on offer at Pennington Hall Park in Leigh – a short walk for all abilities and a longer option for more intrepid walkers.
For anyone who missed out, there is still time to take part in a Memory Walk, as another event will be held at Haigh Woodland Park on Sunday, September 25.
There will be a short accessible walk and a more challenging 10-mile walk in aid of the Alzheimer's Society. Both walks are on signposted routes, with walk leaders offering support.
For more information, email [email protected]
