IN PICTURES: Memory Walk returns to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society

There were two routes on offer at Pennington Hall Park in Leigh – a short walk for all abilities and a longer option for more intrepid walkers.

For anyone who missed out, there is still time to take part in a Memory Walk, as another event will be held at Haigh Woodland Park on Sunday, September 25.

There will be a short accessible walk and a more challenging 10-mile walk in aid of the Alzheimer's Society. Both walks are on signposted routes, with walk leaders offering support.

For more information, email [email protected]

