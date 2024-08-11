In pictures: more than 3,000 families enjoy fun activities to mark Playday

Youngsters could also enjoy storytellers, inflatables, giant bubbles and even mindfulness sessions, as well as have a go on the inclusive adventure playground at Pennington Flash in Leigh.

Despite some typically British summer weather, more than 3,000 people are conservatively estimated to joined the fun event organised by Wigan Council’s Be Well health and well-being service.

Coun Chris Ready, the council’s portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “Playday is always one of the highlights of the summer and it was an absolute joy to see smiles on so many young faces.

“Play is vital for our children – for their health, happiness and social development – which is why events like this are so important, especially during the school summer holidays.

“Pennington Flash proved the perfect venue, with plenty to do and lots of space for children to play, explore and connect with nature. It was a really brilliant day.”

Playday is the UK’s annual nationwide celebration of play, taking place on the first Wednesday of August each year.

This year’s event, which was supported by leisure management experts Gladstone, was the first held at Pennington Flash, with Haigh Woodland Park having been the venue in recent years.

There was a more targeted approach to promotion, including free coach travel from seven of the borough’s Start Well centres and family hubs as part of the Holiday Activities and Food programme.

Coun Jenny Bullen, portfolio holder for children and families, said: “Every child deserves the right to play and the whole idea of Playday is to create opportunities for as many children as possible to be active, have fun and forge friendships.

“That’s why this year it was only right we took the event to a new venue at the other side of the borough, while making every effort to engage families from across our communities. It was a fantastic occasion and it was so good to see so many children enjoying and expressing themselves through play.”

1 . A Day to Celebrate Every Child's Right to Play Family fun at A Day to Celebrate Every Child's Right to Play, a free event of fun, games, arts, crafts, entertainment and more at Pennington Flash Nature Reserve, Leigh. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . A Day to Celebrate Every Child's Right to Play Family fun at A Day to Celebrate Every Child's Right to Play, a free event of fun, games, arts, crafts, entertainment and more at Pennington Flash Nature Reserve, Leigh. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . A Day to Celebrate Every Child's Right to Play The Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson enjoys the bubble display at The Family fun at A Day to Celebrate Every Child's Right to Play, a free event of fun, games, arts, crafts, entertainment and more at Pennington Flash Nature Reserve, Leigh. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales