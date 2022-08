Attractions included orienteering, crafts, inflatables and pop-up adventure play.

There were also woodland wizards and storytellers, circus skills and a giant bubble workshop.

The theme of this year’s event was All To Play For, which was about building opportunities for all children.

Playday, which takes places on the first Wednesday of August each year, is co-ordinated by Play England, Play Wales, Play Scotland and PlayBoard Northern Ireland.

