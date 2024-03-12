IN PICTURES: Pink Party at the DW raises thousands for charity

Wigan fund-raiser Angela Ratcliffe, known on social media as Wig-on-Her because she wore a variety of wigs during her cancer treatment, hosted a charity Pink Party: an evening of fun and fundraising, with a three-course meal, entertainment and an auction, at the DW Stadium. It raised £3,199 for charity Breast Cancer Now. Angela has now raised over £14,000 for the charity since her diagnosis.