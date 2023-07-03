IN PICTURES: Race for Life at Haydock Park

Haydock Park Racecourse was a sea of pink as people from across the region united against cancer, as nearly 1,000 people took part in the Race for Life 10K, 5K and 3K courses to raise over £33,000 for Cancer Research. Bowel Cancer survivor Gemma Crossley, 41, from Golborne sounded the horn to start off the 3K and 5K participants as she celebrated being two years cancer free.