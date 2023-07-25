News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

IN PICTURES: Rainbow of colours at first Family 5k Wig Walk

A brightly coloured crowd took part in the first Family 5k Wig Walk around Haigh Woodland Park to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 25th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

It was organised by Angela Ratcliffe, who was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer and set up a fund-raising Facebook page Wig-on-her, with photographs of her wearing a variety of wigs when she lost her hair during treatment.

The 39-year-old mum-of-two, from Standish, has now been given the all-clear from cancer but is keen to continue her fund-raising efforts.

The Family 5K Wig Walk raised more than £10,000 for the Breast Cancer Now charity.

-

1. Wig Walk

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Event organiser Angela Ratcliffe, with husband Chris and children Georgia, six, and Max, ten.

2. Wig Walk

Event organiser Angela Ratcliffe, with husband Chris and children Georgia, six, and Max, ten. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
A colourful crowd

3. Wig Walk

A colourful crowd Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
-

4. Wig Walk

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:FacebookStandish