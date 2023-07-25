IN PICTURES: Rainbow of colours at first Family 5k Wig Walk
A brightly coloured crowd took part in the first Family 5k Wig Walk around Haigh Woodland Park to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 25th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST
It was organised by Angela Ratcliffe, who was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer and set up a fund-raising Facebook page Wig-on-her, with photographs of her wearing a variety of wigs when she lost her hair during treatment.
The 39-year-old mum-of-two, from Standish, has now been given the all-clear from cancer but is keen to continue her fund-raising efforts.
The Family 5K Wig Walk raised more than £10,000 for the Breast Cancer Now charity.
