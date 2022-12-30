IN PICTURES: Remembering when football legend Pele visited Wigan
Following the tragic news that the great Pele died yesterday, here is a trip back in time to when he visited Wigan.
By Matt Pennington
6 minutes ago
Widely regarded as the greatest player to ever lace a pair of football boots, the death of the 82-year-old sent shockwaves through the sporting world.
The three-time World Cup winner had spent a number of weeks in hospital after being diagnosed with cancer in September last year.
Many will remember the time he visited Wigan in the days leading up to Euro 1996. Here is a look back at his famous stop-off.
