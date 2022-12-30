News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Remembering when football legend Pele visited Wigan

Following the tragic news that the great Pele died yesterday, here is a trip back in time to when he visited Wigan.

By Matt Pennington
6 minutes ago

Widely regarded as the greatest player to ever lace a pair of football boots, the death of the 82-year-old sent shockwaves through the sporting world.

The three-time World Cup winner had spent a number of weeks in hospital after being diagnosed with cancer in September last year.

Many will remember the time he visited Wigan in the days leading up to Euro 1996. Here is a look back at his famous stop-off.

1. Pele's visit to Wigan

Dave Whelan with Pele at the opening of JJB's headquarters at Martland Park, Wigan, in 1997

Photo: Frank Orrell

2. Pele's visit to Wigan

Pele signs autographs for fans at the JJB headquarters at Martland Mill in 1996

Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Pele's visit to Wigan

Pele on the ball with JJB boss Dave Whelan

Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Pele's visit to Wigan

Pele kisses the chain of Wigan Mayor Coun Bernard Coyle, watched by an amused Dave Whelan

Photo: Frank Orrell

