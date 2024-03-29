In pictures: Rotary Club of Wigan celebrates 100 years of its charter

Among the guests were the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Diane Hawkins and the Mayor and Mayoress of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson and Samantha Lloyd, along with representatives of other Rotary clubs and past and present members of the Wigan club.
The club recognised the work of several members, with honorary membership given to Malcolm Bell and Montaz Abubakar.
One of Rotary’s highest awards, the Paul Harris Fellow, was given to Graham Byrne, Heather Hartley and Joshua Orm.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.