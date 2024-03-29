In pictures: Rotary Club of Wigan celebrates 100 years of its charter

The Rotary Club of Wigan celebrated the centenary of the awarding of its charter with a dinner.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT

Among the guests were the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Diane Hawkins and the Mayor and Mayoress of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson and Samantha Lloyd, along with representatives of other Rotary clubs and past and present members of the Wigan club.

The club recognised the work of several members, with honorary membership given to Malcolm Bell and Montaz Abubakar.

One of Rotary’s highest awards, the Paul Harris Fellow, was given to Graham Byrne, Heather Hartley and Joshua Orm.

.

1. Rotary Club of Wigan celebrates 100 years of its charter

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

2. Rotary Club of Wigan celebrates 100 years of its charter

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

3. Rotary Club of Wigan celebrates 100 years of its charter

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

4. Rotary Club of Wigan celebrates 100 years of its charter

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Rotary ClubWiganKevin AndersonMayorMayoress

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.