IN PICTURES: Rugby legends and music at dementia-friendly cafe in Wigan

Rugby and music came together as more than 50 people enjoyed a special version of a dementia-friendly cafe.

As Music in Mind’s monthly event returned to Wigan and Leigh College after the summer break, there was a rugby theme with several VIP guests.

These included Wigan Warriors legend Billy Boston, along with other former and current players and members of the club’s Rugby Memories group.

There were also staff from Riverside Plumbing, which has recently started to support the event financially so it continue.

People spoke about rugby, listened to music, danced and sang along, and enjoyed tea, coffee and cakes made by students from the college.

They could also have photographs taken with a winners’ shield taken along by the rugby players.

The dementia-friendly cafe has been held for seven years by Music in Mind to support people affected by the condition, their loved ones and carers.

Ian Unsworth, from Music in Mind, said: “We use music to encourage and stimulate and our goal is that when people walk out of there two hours later, they feel life is a bit better. That’s what the power of music can do.”

The next dementia-friendly cafes will be held at the college’s Parson’s Walk Centre on Wednesday, November 1 and Wednesday, November 29, running from 2pm to 4pm.

It costs £5 per person, which includes hot drinks and cakes. To book a place, call 07954 390970.

1 . Music in Mind's dementia-friendly cafe in Wigan . Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Music in Mind's dementia-friendly cafe in Wigan . Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Music in Mind's dementia-friendly cafe in Wigan . Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . Music in Mind's dementia-friendly cafe in Wigan . Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales