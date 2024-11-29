The event was to raise funds for the Under-13s Junior RL team, who hope to travel to France to compete as part of the Under-14s tour of UK and Europe, spreading the word of rugby league and the name of Ince Rose Bridge. The club thanked Greenmount Projects, MA Brickworks, Elite Electrical and Wade Rose Roofing for sponsoring the event that proved a great success. Photographs supplied by Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club taken by Shaun Hilton.