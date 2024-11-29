In pictures: Sam Tomkins at Wigan dinner in aid of junior RL team

By Michelle Adamson
Published 29th Nov 2024, 04:55 BST
Former Wigan Warriors star Sam Tomkins joined comedy compere Michael "Braddy" Bradshaw for a Sportsmen’s Dinner event, where a variety of epic sporting memorabilia were auctioned and prizes raffled, at Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club.

The event was to raise funds for the Under-13s Junior RL team, who hope to travel to France to compete as part of the Under-14s tour of UK and Europe, spreading the word of rugby league and the name of Ince Rose Bridge. The club thanked Greenmount Projects, MA Brickworks, Elite Electrical and Wade Rose Roofing for sponsoring the event that proved a great success. Photographs supplied by Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club taken by Shaun Hilton.

-

1. Sportman's Dinner event

- Photo: Photographs supplied by Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club taken by Shaun Hilton

Photo Sales
-

2. Sportsman's Dinner

- Photo: Photographs supplied by Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club taken by Shaun Hilton

Photo Sales
-

3. Sportman's Dinner

- Photo: Photographs supplied by Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club taken by Shaun Hilton

Photo Sales
-

4. Sportman's Dinner

- Photo: Photographs supplied by Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club taken by Shaun Hilton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Sam TomkinsWiganWigan WarriorsEuropeFrance
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice